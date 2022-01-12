Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

