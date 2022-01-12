SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,792 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Apria by 160.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apria by 372.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $39,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,964 shares of company stock worth $11,717,021.

Shares of APR opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

