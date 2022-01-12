Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 208,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

