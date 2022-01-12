Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Agrify stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agrify by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.