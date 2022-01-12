Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.94.

ACBI stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

