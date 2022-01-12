Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE:AMC opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.