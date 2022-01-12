New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,105 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

