New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.91 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

