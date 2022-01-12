New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.83 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,716,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

SITC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.