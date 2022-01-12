New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,885 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,647 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 425,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 804,174 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.