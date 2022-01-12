SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,438 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

