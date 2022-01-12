Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 20,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.48. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

