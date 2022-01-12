Wenjun Li Sells 5,514 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

