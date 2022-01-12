BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $332,592.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85.

On Thursday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.13, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

