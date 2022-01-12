Insider Selling: American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AEL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

