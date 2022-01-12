Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average is $265.41. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

