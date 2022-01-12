SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,582 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 283.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

