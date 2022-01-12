Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kadant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

