Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

