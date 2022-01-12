Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,497 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 43.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Parsons by 39.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Parsons by 58.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

