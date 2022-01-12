iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 158,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.