UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $564.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $469.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.97 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77. The company has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,155.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.