Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.68.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

