Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRG. Compass Point upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

BRG opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $724.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.09, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 103.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

