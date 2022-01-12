SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €147.00 ($167.05) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.93 ($157.87).

Shares of SAP opened at €121.70 ($138.30) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

