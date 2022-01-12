XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

