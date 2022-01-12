Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

