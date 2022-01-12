Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 8.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTM opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

