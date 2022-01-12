Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCPI stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

