GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

GFL stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

