SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 170.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Delek US by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,046 shares of company stock worth $9,812,498 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

