Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,216,166.25 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,313,092.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,217.04.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,570,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

