Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 261,366 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

NYSE WRBY opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

