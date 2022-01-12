RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,710.30

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,710.30 ($36.79) and traded as low as GBX 2,660 ($36.11). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($36.38), with a volume of 140,665 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,616.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

