Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Buys A$4,650,000.00 in Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) insider Ross Anderson acquired 15,000,000 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,650,000.00 ($3,345,323.74).

Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Ross Anderson acquired 8,969,236 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,318,617.32 ($2,387,494.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 8.65.

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the breeding, growing, and marketing of Murray Cod fish in Australia. The company also constructs and sells aquaculture equipment. It serves restaurants, wholesalers, and Asian export markets. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Griffith, Australia.

