Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.59

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and traded as low as C$2.50. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 353,633 shares.

Several research firms have commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$611.72 million and a P/E ratio of -86.33.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

