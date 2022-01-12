10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.01

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $121.93, with a volume of 1452950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

