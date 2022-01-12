Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,530.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,530.50 ($20.78) and last traded at GBX 1,531.50 ($20.79), with a volume of 53669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,560 ($21.18).

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.79) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,065 ($28.03) to GBX 1,990 ($27.01) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.51) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.88).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,698.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,796.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

