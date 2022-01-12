The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $578.84

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 578.84 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 578.06 ($7.85), with a volume of 35216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 552.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 536.39. The stock has a market cap of £738.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.95.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.