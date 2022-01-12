Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$23,500.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,963,889 shares in the company, valued at C$13,930,278.30.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Trevor Haynes sold 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$10,396.00.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$2.47 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$256.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2510776 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.