Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 3,654 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

