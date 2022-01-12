The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $421,000.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SAM opened at $504.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $777.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

