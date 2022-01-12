Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

This table compares CF Bankshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% Webster Financial 28.56% 13.22% 1.24%

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.07 $29.61 million $3.20 6.44 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.53 $220.62 million $3.85 16.71

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.