Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

