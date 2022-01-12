Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and growing uptake of coronary OAS in Europe during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company sold $756 of support products for every coronary OAS sold. In total, sales of coronary support products were $2.7 million in the reported quarter. The company certified 80 new coronary users outside the United States. The company also plans to initiate the full commercial launch of the Viper cross peripheral catheter in Q2. However, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company’s fiscal first-quarter loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline in the reported quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSII. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $776.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 171.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

