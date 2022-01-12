Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

