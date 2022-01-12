Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

