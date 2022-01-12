Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.24.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.