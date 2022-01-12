Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 1 year low of $173.56 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

