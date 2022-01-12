Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.